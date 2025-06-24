Real Madrid lowers their asking price for Arsenal target to make sale

Arsenal may have received its clearest indication yet that Real Madrid is willing to part ways with Rodrygo during this transfer window. The Brazilian attacker has long been on the radar of the Gunners, who are among several top European clubs keeping close tabs on his situation in the Spanish capital.

As the 2023–24 season drew to a close, Rodrygo saw his place in Real Madrid’s starting eleven diminish. This development prompted Arsenal to formally register their interest, sensing a potential opportunity to bring in a player of considerable talent who has already proven himself at the highest level. Despite the intense competition in their squad, the Gunners remain attentive to any opening that could facilitate his move to the Premier League.

Reduced Price Could Spark Renewed Interest

According to Team Talk, Real Madrid have now lowered their asking price for Rodrygo to approximately £77 million. This figure represents a reduction of £8.5 million from the initial valuation previously quoted to Arsenal. While the revised price may reflect a growing willingness from Madrid to negotiate, it still represents a significant outlay for a player who would not necessarily be a guaranteed starter at the Emirates Stadium.

Xabi Alonso has publicly voiced his support for Rodrygo, though such remarks may be expected from a manager newly appointed at the helm. It is not uncommon for incoming coaches to show confidence in their players to bolster morale and establish authority within the dressing room. However, squad changes at Madrid are widely anticipated before the start of the new campaign, suggesting that the forward’s future may still lie elsewhere.

Arsenal Faces Decision on Cost Versus Role

For Arsenal, the situation presents a dilemma. Rodrygo is undoubtedly a talented player, but given the club’s current depth on the wings, he may find himself competing for minutes rather than securing a guaranteed starting role. Investing such a large sum in a player who could become a squad rotation option raises questions about value for money.

Nevertheless, should Madrid continue to show signs of being open to a sale, Arsenal may be tempted to act, particularly if other suitors begin to circle.