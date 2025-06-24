Real Madrid lowers their asking price for Arsenal target to make sale

Arsenal may have received its clearest indication yet that Real Madrid is willing to part ways with Rodrygo during this transfer window. The Brazilian attacker has long been on the radar of the Gunners, who are among several top European clubs keeping close tabs on his situation in the Spanish capital.
As the 2023–24 season drew to a close, Rodrygo saw his place in Real Madrid’s starting eleven diminish. This development prompted Arsenal to formally register their interest, sensing a potential opportunity to bring in a player of considerable talent who has already proven himself at the highest level. Despite the intense competition in their squad, the Gunners remain attentive to any opening that could facilitate his move to the Premier League.
Reduced Price Could Spark Renewed Interest
According to Team Talk, Real Madrid have now lowered their asking price for Rodrygo to approximately £77 million. This figure represents a reduction of £8.5 million from the initial valuation previously quoted to Arsenal. While the revised price may reflect a growing willingness from Madrid to negotiate, it still represents a significant outlay for a player who would not necessarily be a guaranteed starter at the Emirates Stadium.
Xabi Alonso has publicly voiced his support for Rodrygo, though such remarks may be expected from a manager newly appointed at the helm. It is not uncommon for incoming coaches to show confidence in their players to bolster morale and establish authority within the dressing room. However, squad changes at Madrid are widely anticipated before the start of the new campaign, suggesting that the forward’s future may still lie elsewhere.
Arsenal Faces Decision on Cost Versus Role
For Arsenal, the situation presents a dilemma. Rodrygo is undoubtedly a talented player, but given the club’s current depth on the wings, he may find himself competing for minutes rather than securing a guaranteed starting role. Investing such a large sum in a player who could become a squad rotation option raises questions about value for money.
Nevertheless, should Madrid continue to show signs of being open to a sale, Arsenal may be tempted to act, particularly if other suitors begin to circle.
The quality of Rodrigo is not questionable. Competition between players in a role brings the best out of them. And we need this situation for players not to see themselves as indispensable. This will lead to healthy performance. We need every positions to be competitive. This is we have been saying that Arsenal doesn’t have quality depth and this is why we always loose so many points towards the end of the seasons.
If there’s any truth in that rumor then it’s a no brainer – whoever else becomes available will not have this level or experience. He’s not a legend at Real but if he applies himself as a consummate professional striker for the arsenal he has a lot to gain by distinguishing himself among his peers in the english premier league. My only hope is that he’s as enthusiastic about joining us as most of us will be about his arrival.
And if it transpires he eventually ends up with big pockets Chelski – it will show us all how slow (complacent) we are on the uptake when these quality players become available.
Provided there’s any truth in his availability then ‘Come on Mikel its time to get the cash on the table – like quickly’.