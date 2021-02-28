Real Madrid make decision on Odegaard’s future

Although these are early days of his stay at the Emirates, Martin Odegaard is a player that Arsenal may like to keep in their team for more than his current spell.

The Norwegian joined the Gunners on loan from Real Madrid last month and he has been one of their consistent starters.

While he struggled for playing time at the Bernabeu, he has already played six games for the Gunners in just one month.

Mikel Arteta has clearly taken to him and there have been reports that Arsenal will pursue a permanent move for him.

However, Marca is reporting that it will not happen because Madrid sees him as a major part of their future.

The report says the Spaniards are delighted with how his loan spell in London is going, as he is now getting the game time that he wants.

The plan is that he will feature in as many Arsenal games as possible and return to the Spanish capital as an improved player.

This will not be the best of news for Arsenal, who had plans to keep him beyond this campaign.

The Gunners may even prefer to return Dani Ceballos while retaining Odegaard.

They will have to turn their attention to their other midfield targets now.