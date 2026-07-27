Real Madrid makes another Arsenal target available

As they close in on signing Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig, Real Madrid have opened the door for long-term Arsenal target Rodrygo to leave the club this summer or during the next transfer window.

Rodrygo’s contract expires in 2028, and he is currently working his way back from a long-term injury suffered last term. The situation has been frustrating for the attacker, especially because he was already struggling to find his best form before the setback.

Real Madrid consider Rodrygo’s departure

Rodrygo has lost relevance at Real Madrid in recent times because his performances have not reached the level he showed earlier in his career. The attacker has displayed signs of a decline, and the club may not want to keep a player who is no longer delivering at the level they expect.

According to Fichajes, Rodrygo has now been placed on the market as Real Madrid prepare to move forward. The report states that the club have opened the possibility of allowing him to leave as they continue making changes to their squad.

Arsenal continue to monitor the situation

If Real Madrid complete the signing of Diomande, he will become their first-choice right winger, while Brahim Diaz would provide another option in that position. This would further reduce Rodrygo’s role at the club and could make a departure more likely.

Arsenal have admired Rodrygo for a long time, and the Gunners could now decide to approach the Brazilian. They may also choose to wait until he has fully recovered and can demonstrate that he is still capable of performing at the highest level.

The decision will depend on how Rodrygo’s situation develops in the coming months. Arsenal remain interested in adding him to their squad, but they will want to be certain that he can return to his previous level before making a significant move.

For Real Madrid, allowing Rodrygo to leave would represent a major decision, but the club appear ready to consider the possibility as they reshape their attacking options. The next transfer window could provide a clearer indication of whether the Brazilian’s future remains in Madrid or elsewhere.

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