Real Madrid makes Arsenal star a top summer priority

Real Madrid has long been interested in William Saliba and could make a move for him at the end of this season.

Los Blancos are a prestigious club, making it difficult for players to turn down their advances, which puts Arsenal at risk of losing the talented defender. Saliba is regarded as one of the world’s best centre-backs, but he has yet to win significant trophies at Arsenal, something that he knows is necessary for him to be considered for individual accolades on a global scale.

Real Madrid has been monitoring his progress for several seasons, and Le10 Sport reports that the Spanish club is now prioritising a summer move for Saliba. They are looking to refresh their defence at the end of this term and believe that the prospect of consistently winning trophies at Madrid will make Saliba seriously consider their interest, especially if Arsenal finishes another season without silverware.

Saliba is one of the best defenders in the world, and we need to win some trophies to keep him. Otherwise, he would be open to moving to Real Madrid.

Madrid is a club that guarantees trophies, and he might not want to miss the chance to play for them.

