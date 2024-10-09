Real Madrid makes Arsenal star a top summer priority

Real Madrid has long been interested in William Saliba and could make a move for him at the end of this season.
Los Blancos are a prestigious club, making it difficult for players to turn down their advances, which puts Arsenal at risk of losing the talented defender. Saliba is regarded as one of the world’s best centre-backs, but he has yet to win significant trophies at Arsenal, something that he knows is necessary for him to be considered for individual accolades on a global scale.
Real Madrid has been monitoring his progress for several seasons, and Le10 Sport reports that the Spanish club is now prioritising a summer move for Saliba. They are looking to refresh their defence at the end of this term and believe that the prospect of consistently winning trophies at Madrid will make Saliba seriously consider their interest, especially if Arsenal finishes another season without silverware.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Saliba is one of the best defenders in the world, and we need to win some trophies to keep him. Otherwise, he would be open to moving to Real Madrid.
Madrid is a club that guarantees trophies, and he might not want to miss the chance to play for them.
It would be interesting to know if there is an option of a one year extension in his four year contract
strange, i am reading Trent is their top target?
He is potentially available on a free transfer in the summer so that wouldn’t preclude a move for Saliba.
Saliba is everyone’s top target, he is that good. If they turn his head then 150 million should be the cost. Otherwise, they can offer one of their midfielders plus cash if they want Saliba.
His talent at his age make him a unicorn, so his fee should be excessive.
Yes, but the pull of Real Madrid often trumps other clubs for pretty obvious reasons – a tour of their trophy room and of their stadium being two that come to mind. If you’ve seen both, you’ll know why.
The most expensive defender to date is Harry Maguire at just under £80m I think, so if RM do make any bid – and it’s not certain they will – it will likely be over £120m.
Knowing that the gunners are likely to be a huge threat in European Competition – this interest of theirs seems one of unsettling our player but it’s unlikely to work. Its my submission that with our full squad available we’re more than capable of knocking could Los Blancos out of the champions league completely. It’s not a stretch for supporters to have high expectations of competing on all fronts this time around and of adding trophies this year. Saliba would be a fool to jeopardize all the momentum he’s made with his arsenal side kick (GM) especially when both stand to make history where it matters? it only matters here in the English premiership (ie making history) and equally playing for his national team far as i see it.
There’s no urgent need is there? for him to go anywhere else when the world is watching and admiring his growth and development playing for the ‘indomitable arsenal’ – proving to be the best defensive team in the world.