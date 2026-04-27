Real Madrid makes final decision on future of Arsenal target

Arsenal have been keen on signing Nico Paz at the end of this season for some time, following his impressive performances at Como, but they have consistently faced a major obstacle because of Real Madrid. The midfielder has attracted attention with his displays in Italy, making him a player of interest for several clubs.

Como signed Paz from Real Madrid, but the Spanish club retained a buy-back clause in the agreement that took him to Serie A and has long been expected to consider activating it. Because of that clause, Arsenal’s hopes of securing a deal have always depended on Madrid’s intentions.

Real Madrid Holds Key Advantage

Whenever links with Arsenal emerged, the Gunners were warned that Madrid were closely monitoring his development and could bring him back during the summer window. That possibility has remained a significant complication for any club hoping to sign him permanently.

However, this has been a challenging season for the Spanish side, and much of their focus has reportedly been on the current squad in an effort to improve performances on the pitch. With domestic and European demands taking priority, transfer decisions appear to have been delayed until the campaign’s conclusion.

As the season now approaches its end, attention is expected to turn towards recruitment and reshaping the squad for next term. Paz is understood to be one of the names under serious consideration as Madrid plans for the future.

Arsenal Set to Miss Out

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid has now decided to activate the buy-back clause included in the deal that sent Paz to Italy. The report states that they intend to bring him back into their squad during the forthcoming transfer window.

If that decision is carried through, Arsenal’s pursuit of the player would effectively come to an end. Madrid’s contractual position has always placed them in control, and it now appears they are ready to use that advantage.

For Arsenal, this would represent a frustrating setback after monitoring a player who has enjoyed an excellent campaign at Como. Paz’s progress has made him one of the more intriguing young talents in Serie A, but Madrid’s continued influence over his future has proven decisive.

Unless there is an unexpected change of plan, the Gunners now look set to miss out on signing him this summer, with the midfielder instead expected to return to Spain and continue his development under Madrid’s guidance.