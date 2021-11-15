Real Madrid makes transfer plan that could steal Arsenal’s Premier League target

Arsenal could miss out on the signing of Donny van de Beek as Real Madrid returns to sign him.

Fichajes.net has been covering the future of the Dutchman who is desperate for more game time.

Yesterday, they reported Arsenal is looking to add the midfielder to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Today, they released an update claiming Madrid wants him as a replacement for Luka Modric.

The Spaniards wanted to sign him last year, but the coronavirus pandemic prevented the deal from going through.

They are now looking to return for him as he struggles to establish himself at Manchester United.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Van de Beek showed great form at Ajax before his move to United, but can he ever return to that?

Arsenal should have signed him when he was on the books of the Dutch giants.

Now they would get a player that has probably been damaged playing for a club he should never have joined.

Arteta rescued Martin Odegaard from his spell at Madrid and the Norwegian is yet to hit top form at the Emirates.

Arsenal cannot afford to have another struggling player in the squad at the Emirates.

He could move to the Emirates for the right price, but he might want a guarantee of playing time before moving. Who can he bench?