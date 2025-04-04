Real Madrid may have a big problem in one position ahead of Arsenal game

Real Madrid may be facing a significant injury setback ahead of their upcoming Champions League clash with Arsenal, as both Andriy Lunin and Thibaut Courtois are at risk of missing the match due to fitness concerns.

The Spanish giants have relied on Lunin for much of the season, particularly in the absence of Courtois, who sustained a serious injury during the international break. Since then, Lunin has performed admirably, stepping into the starting role and maintaining a high level of consistency. His contributions have been crucial in helping Real Madrid navigate a demanding fixture schedule and remain competitive on all fronts.

However, Lunin himself now appears to be facing a spell on the sidelines. According to Goal.com, the Ukrainian goalkeeper has sustained an injury that could potentially rule him out for up to four weeks. If confirmed, this would see him miss both legs of the tie against Arsenal, dealing a significant blow to Madrid’s preparations.

Although there is optimism within the Madrid camp that Courtois will soon return to action, his availability for the Arsenal fixtures remains uncertain. As it stands, the possibility exists that both first-choice and back-up goalkeepers will be unavailable for what is one of the most critical fixtures in Madrid’s season.

Should neither Lunin nor Courtois recover in time, Real Madrid may be forced to turn to Fran Gonzalez. The young goalkeeper is largely untested at this level, and making his Champions League debut against an in-form Arsenal side would represent a daunting task. From Arsenal’s perspective, the potential absence of Madrid’s top two shot-stoppers could be viewed as an opportunity to capitalise.

Nevertheless, irrespective of who stands between the posts for Real Madrid, Arsenal will be fully aware that they are facing one of the most accomplished and experienced squads in world football. The Spanish club boast quality throughout the pitch, and their tactical discipline and big-game experience make them formidable opponents in any circumstance.

Real Madrid’s goalkeeping situation undoubtedly adds intrigue to the fixture, but it would be unwise to underestimate their ability to adapt and perform under pressure.

