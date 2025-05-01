Real Madrid opens the door for Arsenal target to leave them this summer

Arsenal have previously beenlinked with a move for Rodrygo, and there is a possibility they could revive their interest in the Real Madrid attacker this summer. The Gunners already boast a highly talented squad, yet the club remains intent on strengthening its ranks with world-class additions in a bid to continue progressing and challenging at the highest level.

Rodrygo is firmly regarded among the top attackers globally and has been a consistent performer since his arrival at Real Madrid in 2019. Despite being only 24 years old, he has amassed significant experience in La Liga and the Champions League and would represent a high-calibre signing for any elite club.

While Real Madrid has valued Rodrygo’s contributions, recent developments may open the door for his departure. The Spanish giants have endured a disappointing campaign, having exited the Champions League and fallen short in the Copa del Rey. Should they fail to secure any silverware, significant changes are expected within the squad, and some established players could be moved on as part of a summer overhaul.

According to Goal.com, Rodrygo has now been made available for transfer, suggesting that Madrid may be willing to listen to offers for the Brazilian. This decision could stem from a desire to rejuvenate the squad and make space for other emerging talents or marquee signings.

Rodrygo’s availability presents an intriguing opportunity for Arsenal, who continue to monitor top-level talent. The Brazilian’s technical ability, versatility, and experience would undoubtedly bolster the team’s attacking options. However, a potential stumbling block could be the presence of Bukayo Saka, who occupies the right wing and is a key figure in Mikel Arteta’s system.

Given Rodrygo’s preference for playing in wide attacking roles, particularly on the right, he may be hesitant to join a club where he would not be guaranteed a starting position. This could prove to be a decisive factor in his decision-making, especially considering his stature and the level of interest likely to come from clubs where he would be a central figure.

Nonetheless, Arsenal’s growing stature in European football and their ambition to challenge for major honours may still make them an attractive destination. Should they choose to pursue Rodrygo, the Gunners would need to present a compelling vision for his role and development within the squad.