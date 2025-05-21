Real Madrid plans to hijack Arsenal’s move for Euro 2024 winner

Arsenal have long held an interest in Nico Williams, well before the commencement of Euro 2024. During the competition, the Spanish international further justified their admiration by delivering a series of impressive performances. Williams was a key figure for the Spanish national team and played a pivotal role in their eventual triumph.

At club level, he continues to impress for Athletic Bilbao, where he has established himself as one of the brightest talents in La Liga. Bilbao reached the semi-finals of the Europa League this season, a testament to their progress and Williams’ significant contributions. The winger is also expected to play in the Champions League next term, further enhancing his appeal to top clubs across Europe.

Arsenal Face Fresh Competition from Real Madrid

Arsenal are keen to bring Williams to the Emirates Stadium this summer, recognising his ability to bolster their attacking options. However, they now face renewed competition from Spain, and it is not from Barcelona as previously anticipated. According to Marca, Real Madrid have entered the race for his signature, with new manager Xabi Alonso already making plans for next season.

Madrid is known for their ability to attract top talent, particularly domestic stars, and Williams is no exception. The Spanish giants have one of the most formidable squads in European football, yet they remain focused on adding depth and youth to their ranks. Alonso’s interest in Williams signals his intent to inject pace and creativity into the Madrid side.

Gunners Must Remain Persistent in Pursuit

Competing with Real Madrid in the transfer market is never straightforward. Their prestige and financial strength often give them the upper hand. However, Arsenal should not be discouraged. The Gunners continue to build an ambitious project under Mikel Arteta and have become a more attractive destination for elite players.

Williams is a player of rare quality, and Arsenal’s pursuit of him is a reflection of their intent to strengthen their squad further. While Madrid’s entry complicates matters, the Gunners must remain persistent.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…