Real Madrid plot stunning 2025 transfer for Arsenal star

Real Madrid is arguably the most alluring club in the world, and Arsenal may have reason to worry about losing a key player to them next summer.

Los Blancos have a reputation for getting the players they target, and now they’ve added an Arsenal star to their shopping list.

The Gunners consider William Saliba untouchable, as he has proven to be invaluable to the team over the years.

The Frenchman is one of the first names on the team sheet at the Emirates, consistently delivering top performances whenever he plays.

He has also earned the trust of his manager in the French national team, cementing his status as one of the world’s best defenders.

According to a report from Football Insider, Saliba will be one of Real Madrid’s primary targets next summer as they look to bolster their defence.

While Arsenal will be reluctant to sell, Madrid is determined to secure the player and believes it will be difficult for Saliba to resist the allure of joining them. A strong offer might just tempt Arsenal to negotiate.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba is one of our key players, and if we can, we must resist all offers and keep him around.

