Real Madrid plotting a big-money swoop for Arsenal star

Arsenal currently boast one of the most valuable squads in world football, and one of their key players is reportedly attracting the attention of a European giant. Declan Rice has been a model of consistency since arriving in the summer of 2023, quickly becoming the cornerstone of Mikel Arteta’s midfield.

The former West Ham captain has developed into a complete midfielder, capable of influencing play at both ends of the pitch. His ability from dead-ball situations has also come to the fore in recent seasons, further enhancing his already impressive skill set. Rice is the heartbeat of this Arsenal side and is arguably the best midfielder in the Premier League. It therefore comes as no surprise that he is being linked with some of football’s most glamorous clubs.

Real Madrid ready to spend big

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are preparing a major bid to sign Declan Rice. The report claims that the Spanish powerhouse would be willing to offer as much as €150 million to secure his services.

They believe Rice is the perfect candidate to bring both physicality and composure to their midfield. The La Liga side also reportedly view him as an ideal fit under Xabi Alonso, valuing his flexibility, tactical intelligence, and leadership qualities. The same report adds that Madrid are also targeting PSG’s Bradley Barcola ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, having set aside a €250 million budget to land both players.

If true, Arsenal’s resolve could be tested significantly in the coming months. Rice remains one of the three most important players at the club, if not the most vital, and the Gunners will be determined to hold on to their prized asset.

Arsenal planning new deal for Rice

Despite the growing speculation, Arsenal are believed to be preparing a new contract offer to secure Rice’s long-term future. The England international is next on the agenda for Andrea Berta and the recruitment team.

If he does commit his future soon, it would represent a huge boost for the club and reinforce Arsenal’s ambition to compete at the highest level for years to come.

What do you make of the Real Madrid links, Gooners? Could Rice ever be tempted to leave North London?

Benjamin Kenneth

