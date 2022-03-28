Real Madrid prepare for £50 Million bid to sign Arsenal star

Reports are claiming that Real Madrid are preparing an offer of £50 Million to sign Kieran Tierney from Arsenal this summer.

The defender is held in high regard in north London, and is tipped for the captain’s armband in the near future, but the club may now have to brace themselves for a bid from the Spanish giants.

The Galacticos have enjoyed some of Britain’s top talents previously, with the likes of David Beckham, Michael Owen and Steve McManaman all enjoying spells there amongst others, and they now have their eyes set on our Scottish defender Tierney.

The Sunday Post (via FourFourTwo) now claims that KT is set to be the subject of a £50 Million bid.

Carlo Ancelotti is claimed to be a keen admirer of his, having previously attempted to bring him to Italy to play for his Napoli side also, but it remains to be seen whether we would be willing to accept an offer of £50 Million.

I personally believe he is worth more to our team than that amount. and having extended his contract only last summer, we will be under no push to accept any kind of bid that doesn’t match our valuation.

As much as I would love to say he was unattainable, every player has their price, but I’m thinking we should demand at least 50% more than that, and be more than happy to keep hold of him if they were unwilling to pay the price.

How much do you think clubs would have to pay to land Tierney from us? Would £50 Million be a tempting starting point?

Patrick