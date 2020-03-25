Real Madrid prepared to offer Arsenal a swap deal to land Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Real Madrid has become the latest team to be linked with a move for wantaway Arsenal star, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Ivorian has been in fine form for Arsenal since he joined them from Borussia Dortmund in 2018.

However, he will have just a year left on his current deal at the end of this season and the Gunners are struggling to agree on a new contract with him.

Barcelona, Inter Milan and Manchester United are just three of the several teams that have been linked with a move for the attacker this summer, and Arsenal seems to be fighting a losing battle.

Fresh reports via the Express claim that Real Madrid have become interested in the Gabon star and they are aware that Arsenal wants around £50 million for his services.

The Spanish giants, however, have plans to sign the player for a significantly less fee.

The report claims that Real Madrid intends to include a player that Arsenal would like as a sweetener in the deal. Los Merengues are prepared to allow Dani Ceballos to join Arsenal as part of the deal.

Ceballos has been at Arsenal this season on a season-long loan deal. He has started to impress Mikel Arteta and the Spanish boss could decide to build his team around the former Real Betis star.