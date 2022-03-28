Real Madrid prepared to sell Arsenal target if he won’t accept their offer

Real Madrid will offload Marco Asensio if he doesn’t accept their contract offer by the next transfer window.

The attacker is on Arsenal’s shopping list, but he is negotiating his stay with Madrid for a much longer-term than the current one.

The Spanish side also wants to keep him beyond his current deal, however, they are not willing to pay him what he wants.

A report via Sport Witness claims Madrid is offering him the same base salary of 9m euros per season he earns now, but he wants more.

They have added a small bonus to their offer, but will not go beyond that. It claims Los Blancos are also aware of Arsenal’s interest in his signature.

They are open to the idea of selling him when the transfer window reopens, which means the Gunners can get their man if they table the right offer for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Asensio has a knack for scoring stunning goals, especially from outside the penalty area, and Arsenal is missing a player with that ability.

We need a new striker to score many goals for us, but there are some matches where you will need a player that can unlock a defence with a stunning strike from outside the 18-yard-box.

Asensio will not come cheap, but Arsenal should be ready to spend a lot of money in the summer.