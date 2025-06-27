Real Madrid president discusses Arsenal’s target with club manager

Rodrygo’s future at Real Madrid remains one of the most intriguing talking points of the summer as Arsenal continues to monitor the Brazilian’s situation. Although he has shown flashes of brilliance over the past few seasons, the attacker is currently facing an uncertain path under the club’s new management.
His form dipped toward the end of the last campaign, resulting in a spell on the bench that he has not yet managed to recover from. The arrival of Xabi Alonso as the new head coach has added another layer of complexity, as the former Bayer Leverkusen manager is still evaluating the players at his disposal.
Xabi Alonso Offers Support, But Competition Is Fierce
Alonso has publicly expressed support for Rodrygo and stated that he intends to give every player a fair shot. Currently, the manager has not confirmed a definitive starting lineup and continues to test various combinations during training. That said, Rodrygo is working hard to impress and reclaim his role in the starting eleven.
Despite the show of faith, the reality remains that Rodrygo is competing in one of the most talent-packed squads in Europe. Real Madrid continues to be linked with other attacking additions, which could further complicate his chances of regular football next season. This is where Arsenal’s interest becomes more relevant.
Arsenal Remains Alert As Madrid Decision Looms
According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has now intervened directly in the matter. He reportedly met with Alonso to discuss Rodrygo’s role in the team and was assured by the coach that the Brazilian is still part of his plans for the upcoming season. This development may put a dent in Arsenal’s hopes of landing the forward this summer.
Nevertheless, the Gunners are believed to still be monitoring the situation closely. With Mikel Arteta looking to strengthen his attacking options, Rodrygo remains a high-priority target if his situation at Madrid changes.
Arsenal must now decide whether to remain patient or pivot toward other options if Alonso continues to stand firm on retaining the Brazilian winger.
As a Swede, and Arsenal fan since 30 years, here’s what most -except Swedes, doesn’t know:
Gyokeres is a far better goalscorer than Isak. We’ve seen them together many times in the Swedish national team, also when only one of them starred.
Gyokeres is WAY better than Isak at scoring, and WAY more explosive. He will score more goals in the PL than Isak. We also win more games when Gyokeres is in the team compared to when Isak is.
Isak is great, more technical, and can create chances on his own against any team. But Gyokeres IS better, and might even be the best striker in the world at the moment.
I’d be gutted to see Sesko come instead, a player that is totally similar to Havertz, and yet another tall, big player. Also, Sesko would never reach 20 goals in PL.
From the clips I have seen of Gyökeres he seems to not be a Tap In merchant. He creates and scores more of his goals through dribbling and taking on the defenders.
I was convinced of him after our own CL game against Sporting Lisbon. He fed on scraps but every time he got on th ball he absolutely terrorised Saliba and Gabriel.
Then I watched the Highlights of Sporting Lisbon vs Man City, Gyökeres absolutely lookef like a monster in that game.
He seems to be very strong and persistent in trying to take on the defenders.
👍
An interesting article, if true.
Perez is the power at Real Madrid and eventually everyone there does as he says. However, he picked Alonso as coach and even waited a year for him to arrive as Alonso wanted another season at his previous club (not a good decision with hindsight for RM as they endured a terrible season in 2024-25).
If there’s any disagreement between the two over Rodrygo’s future then Perez would normally win, but given Alonso has just arrived (and after the wait) he probably wouldn’t want to undermine him so it will be interesting to see what happens about Rodrygo.
From the signs it seems it is definitely not clear cut that he is staying at RM.
If we could sign Rodrygo and Gyokeres this Summer, I will be in dreamland!
Also, there’s something about the Partey/Norgaard thing that makes me think we are trying to free up some space on the wage bill…
This is typical of the cemetery of talents, it is impossible to keep them all happy and realize their dreams