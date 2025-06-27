Real Madrid president discusses Arsenal’s target with club manager

Rodrygo’s future at Real Madrid remains one of the most intriguing talking points of the summer as Arsenal continues to monitor the Brazilian’s situation. Although he has shown flashes of brilliance over the past few seasons, the attacker is currently facing an uncertain path under the club’s new management.

His form dipped toward the end of the last campaign, resulting in a spell on the bench that he has not yet managed to recover from. The arrival of Xabi Alonso as the new head coach has added another layer of complexity, as the former Bayer Leverkusen manager is still evaluating the players at his disposal.

Xabi Alonso Offers Support, But Competition Is Fierce

Alonso has publicly expressed support for Rodrygo and stated that he intends to give every player a fair shot. Currently, the manager has not confirmed a definitive starting lineup and continues to test various combinations during training. That said, Rodrygo is working hard to impress and reclaim his role in the starting eleven.

Despite the show of faith, the reality remains that Rodrygo is competing in one of the most talent-packed squads in Europe. Real Madrid continues to be linked with other attacking additions, which could further complicate his chances of regular football next season. This is where Arsenal’s interest becomes more relevant.

Arsenal Remains Alert As Madrid Decision Looms

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has now intervened directly in the matter. He reportedly met with Alonso to discuss Rodrygo’s role in the team and was assured by the coach that the Brazilian is still part of his plans for the upcoming season. This development may put a dent in Arsenal’s hopes of landing the forward this summer.

Nevertheless, the Gunners are believed to still be monitoring the situation closely. With Mikel Arteta looking to strengthen his attacking options, Rodrygo remains a high-priority target if his situation at Madrid changes.

Arsenal must now decide whether to remain patient or pivot toward other options if Alonso continues to stand firm on retaining the Brazilian winger.

