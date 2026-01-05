Real Madrid president loves in-form Arsenal man

Declan Rice continues to be regarded as one of the standout footballers in world football, and Arsenal can take pride in having him as a central figure in their squad. His importance to the team has only grown since his arrival, yet his performances have now attracted attention from Real Madrid, highlighting his elevated status on the global stage.

Rice joined Arsenal from West Ham for a record-breaking fee, a move that naturally came with significant expectations. High transfer fees often place players under intense scrutiny, and history shows that many footballers struggle to justify such investments. In fact, there are more examples of players failing to live up to record-breaking transfers than those who thrive under that pressure. Against that backdrop, Rice’s transition to life at Arsenal has been particularly impressive.

Rising to Expectations at Arsenal

Upon his arrival, Rice was already viewed as one of the Premier League’s finest midfielders, and there was an expectation that he would make an immediate impact. He met that challenge swiftly, settling into the team without delay and consistently delivering influential performances. Rather than being weighed down by the pressure of his price tag, he has used it as motivation to elevate his game further.

His development has not been limited to club football. Rice has also grown in stature on the international stage, becoming a more prominent and authoritative presence for his country. That combination of consistency, leadership, and physical dominance has reinforced his reputation as an elite midfielder.

Interest from Real Madrid

Despite Arsenal having no intention of selling Rice and planning to offer him a new contract, interest from Spain has emerged. According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez considers Rice to be one of the finest players in the world. The report suggests that Perez is tempted by the idea of signing the midfielder, particularly after developing reservations about the physical strength of Manchester City’s Rodri, another player he has long admired.

While such admiration underlines Rice’s standing, Arsenal remain confident in their position. With Rice central to their present and future ambitions, the club view him as untouchable. The interest from Madrid serves less as a threat and more as confirmation of just how highly Rice is now rated across European football.