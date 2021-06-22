Real Madrid ready to compete with Arsenal for Euro 2020 ace

Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak is hot transfer property now and if he continues to shine at Euro 2020, there would be a tiny chance of Arsenal winning the race for his signature.

The Swede has been linked with a move to Arsenal who could lose Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette in this transfer window.

The Gunners are rebuilding their squad and signing a striker who can guarantee consistent performances over the course of a season will help their bid to break into the top four again.

Isak has looked like a striker that can help them with that, but he has interest from other top European clubs.

The latest team to show interest in his signature is Real Madrid, according to Todofichajes.

The report says Madrid has prioritised signing a striker this summer and Kylian Mbappe is their number one target.

Their second choice is Erling Haaland who would be hard to prise away from Borussia Dortmund.

Their third choice is Isak and he looks the easiest player to sign among the above names.

The report says they will move for him if they fail to land their first two targets.

He has a release clause of 70m euros, but Madrid hopes to sign him for around 50m euros, which shouldn’t be a problem because of their relationship with his current club, Real Sociedad.