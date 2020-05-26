Real Madrid ready to ruin Arsenal transfer plan with bid

Real Madrid have entered the race to sign Marc Roca from Espanyol, much to the dismay of Arsenal who were claimed to have already tabled their bid.

The 23 year-old joined his current club at the age of 12, and has worked his way up through the ranks into the first-team, and has featured in 92 La Liga appearances for the senior side.

While Roca is yet to get a call-up to the senior side for Spain, he was an integral part of the Spain Under-21 side which lifted the European Championships in 2019, scoring in the semi-final on the way to lifting the trophy.

His appearances have clearly not gone unnoticed, with our side having been linked with a move for much of the season, but may now lose out with Real Madrid believed to be eyeing a deal.

Espanyol could be amongst the teams set for relegation this summer, as they sit rock-bottom of the Primera Liga, and with a six-point gap from safety at present with 11 matches remaining.

This could well see them forced to lessen their stance in the transfer market, with previous claims that they wanted the full €40 Million fee that was included into his playing contract.

Arsenal are not expected to pay large sums this summer following the recent suspension of football, which has affected incomes of all professional football clubs of late, and the transfer market is not expected to be littered with as many major signings as has been in previous windows.

Could Arsenal still sign Roca if Real Madrid make their move? Could a move to England hamper his bid to play for Spain in the near future?

Patrick