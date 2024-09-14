Real Madrid scout will watch Arsenal star in the North London Derby

Real Madrid is intensifying its interest in William Saliba and plans to closely monitor him throughout the season.

The Frenchman is considered one of the best defenders in Europe, and Los Blancos are eager to bring him into their squad next season.

Arsenal will do everything possible to keep Saliba, but Madrid has already started tracking the defender’s performances.

According to a report from Defensa Central, a Madrid scout will attend the Gunners’ match against Tottenham this weekend.

Interestingly, Saliba isn’t the only North London defender on Madrid’s radar. The report also states that the scout will be watching Tottenham’s Cristian Romero, another defender on their shortlist.

Madrid is looking to sign one of these two players in the next transfer window. Saliba may be open to the move, especially if Arsenal continues to struggle with winning trophies by the end of the season.

When Madrid shows interest in your player, you have to be worried because they have all it takes to lure any player to their group.

Saliba has been loyal to us, but he knows a chance to play for Madrid does not come often and might feel he has to grab it if Los Blancos show serious interest in his signature.

