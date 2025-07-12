Real Madrid set a minimum €100million asking price for Arsenal transfer target

Spanish giants Real Madrid have reportedly set a minimum asking price for Arsenal target Rodrygo. The Brazilian’s name has been closely linked to the Gunners throughout this transfer window, with rumours first emerging towards the end of last season.

Preliminary discussions are believed to have taken place, but his involvement in the Club World Cup delayed progress. Now that the tournament is over for Madrid, Arsenal will hope to gain clarity on the player’s status in the Spanish capital. Talks between Rodrygo and Real Madrid are expected to take place next week, with early indications suggesting Los Blancos are open to a sale.

Real Madrid want €100million for Rodrygo

As cited by Madrid Zone, Real Madrid are unwilling to consider any offers below €100million (£87million). The club would reportedly allow the player to leave if he pushes for a move, but the asking price could prove too steep for the Gunners given their other financial commitments.

Arsenal have already agreed a £52million deal to sign Noni Madueke, pending a medical and official announcement. The club are also expected to sign a top-class striker for a significant fee. With Martin Zubimendi’s fairly expensive acquisition and strong interest in Eberechi Eze, funds may be stretched too thin to accommodate a Rodrygo bid.

A limited Club World Cup hints at his future

The Brazilian’s price tag follows a rather disappointing showing at the Club World Cup in the United States. Rodrygo started just once across Real Madrid’s six matches. Of the five games he didn’t start, he was overlooked entirely in three, featuring as a substitute in only two. His limited game time suggests he may not fit into Xabi Alonso’s tactical plans, potentially boosting Arsenal’s chances of landing the versatile forward.

Rodrygo is undoubtedly a talented player, but is he truly worth €100million?

Benjamin Kenneth

