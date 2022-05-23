Real Madrid set to beat Arsenal to the signature of French midfielder

Fresh from missing out on the signature of Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid is now looking to beat Arsenal to the signing of Aurelien Tchouameni, as they add new players to their squad.

The midfielder has been one of Europe’s best in his position and he is just 22.

That age makes him an ideal target for Arsenal because they are rebuilding their squad and will benefit in the long-term from signing younger players.

A report via The Sun claims Madrid has joined the race for his signature and the Spanish side has been in touch with AS Monaco and they are prepared to make an offer for him.

This development means Arsenal has their work cut out in trying to get his signature, but they can still try.

Madrid has an abundance of talent, and he might struggle to play regularly if he moves there.

But at the Emirates, he is very likely to become one of Mikel Arteta’s most trusted players.

In truth, almost no club in the world can compete with Madrid for a player, but if the individual chooses not to join them, it becomes easier.

Arsenal needs to sell their project well to the Frenchman and hope it convinces him.