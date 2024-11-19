Real Madrid star breaks silence on his Arsenal trial and which player helped him

Federico Valverde has shared details about a time in his career when he could have joined Arsenal instead of Real Madrid. The Uruguayan midfielder, who has since become a key player for Los Blancos, trialled with the Gunners as a teenager. At just 16 years old, Valverde was already playing senior football in Uruguay and had caught Arsenal’s attention, leading to an opportunity to impress at the London club.

During his trial, Valverde faced challenges, including a language barrier, which made it difficult for him to understand instructions. However, Arsenal’s South American contingent, including Emiliano Martínez, Héctor Bellerín, Alexis Sánchez, and Santi Cazorla, stepped in to help him navigate the experience. Despite their support, Valverde ultimately did not secure a contract with Arsenal, a decision that allowed Real Madrid to swoop in and sign him.

Reflecting on the trial, Valverde told the Daily Mail: “I was 16. That’s it. This is my club. I’m going to grow here [at Arsenal]. In Uruguay, the Premier League is watched a lot. I imagined a future there. I enjoyed it and trained with spectacular players.” He went on to express gratitude for the help he received, saying: “I don’t know if he’ll remember me, but Dibu [Martínez] was one of the ones who helped me the most with everything, along with Bellerín, Alexis, and Cazorla. I didn’t know English, and they had to explain all the work to me.”

Valverde also noted that he felt ready to take the next step in his career, adding: “I was already competing with big people in the Uruguayan league. I felt that I was ready for a higher step.”

Although Arsenal missed the chance to sign him, Valverde has flourished at Real Madrid, becoming one of Europe’s top midfielders and winning numerous trophies, including the UEFA Champions League. His story serves as a reminder of the fine margins in football and what could have been for Arsenal.

