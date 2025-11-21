Real Madrid star chooses Arsenal over Tottenham in any potential transfer

Arsenal and Tottenham both explored the possibility of signing Rodrygo during the summer window as the two Premier League rivals sought attacking reinforcements. Mikel Arteta was determined to strengthen his squad in key areas ahead of the new campaign and wanted to ensure that Arsenal remained competitive after another ambitious transfer period.

The Gunners backed their manager heavily, bringing in several high-profile additions, including Viktor Gyökeres and Cristhian Mosquera. Both signings have already made Arsenal a more complete and well-balanced side. Even with those deals secured, the club were still open to adding one more marquee name before the deadline and considered making a move for Rodrygo. In the end, they opted to sign Eberechi Eze, but their interest in the Brazilian did not disappear entirely.

Rodrygo’s Preference

Tottenham were Arsenal’s main rivals for the winger, with Ange Postecoglou’s side also viewing him as a player capable of elevating their attacking options. Real Madrid, for their part, were willing to sanction a sale to Spurs should the right offer arrive. However, according to Team Talk, Rodrygo himself is not interested in joining the Lilywhites.

The report claims he has made it clear that, if he were to move to London, his preference would be Arsenal. He is said to view the Gunners as the bigger and more suitable club for his career, with their current trajectory and playing style appealing to him far more than a switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Arsenal’s Financial Challenge

While Rodrygo’s stance would give Arsenal a major advantage in any future negotiations, it remains uncertain whether they will be in a position to make a January bid. The Gunners invested heavily during the summer window, and although Arteta would welcome an attacker of Rodrygo’s calibre, the club may need to offload players or delay any move until the end of the season.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are expected to maintain their interest despite the player’s current preference, but their pursuit will be significantly more difficult if Rodrygo continues to favour a transfer to the Emirates.

