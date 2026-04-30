Real Madrid star is now open to moving to Arsenal

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Alvaro Carreras, just a season after he joined Real Madrid from Benfica, with a return to England reportedly appealing to the defender. The Gunners are continuing their efforts to strengthen key areas of their squad ahead of the next campaign.

Carreras has experienced a rapid rise in his career, having previously developed within the Manchester United system before spending time out on loan. Those spells allowed him to gain valuable experience, ultimately shaping his progression into a player capable of competing at a high level.

Arsenal monitoring Carreras

His most recent loan move took him to Benfica, where his performances convinced the Portuguese side to sign him permanently. That period proved significant in his development, and it also ensured he became familiar with different styles of play, including the demands associated with English football.

Arsenal have been tracking his progress closely in recent weeks and are understood to have shown genuine interest in securing his signature. Despite being content at Real Madrid, there remains a possibility that he could move again at the end of the current season.

As reported by Football365, the defender is now increasingly open to the idea of joining Arsenal. This development represents an encouraging sign for the Gunners as they continue to explore potential additions to their squad.

Positive signs for a potential move

Arsenal have reportedly already held discussions with Carreras’ representatives, outlining their vision for his role within the team and their plans for the future. Such communication suggests the club are serious about pursuing the deal and is working to position itself strongly.

The report indicates that the prospect of playing at the Emirates Stadium is beginning to appeal more to the player, which could influence his final decision. Arsenal are believed to be confident that their project and style of play will attract him.

With the summer transfer window approaching, Carreras now faces an important choice regarding his next step. Arsenal, meanwhile, will continue their efforts to reinforce the squad and improve overall quality.