Real Madrid star names Arsenal man one of the best in the world

Thibaut Courtois has expressed his admiration for David Raya, showing clear respect for the Arsenal goalkeeper and describing him as one of the finest players in the world at the moment. Raya has developed impressively over the last few seasons and has firmly established himself among the elite by winning back-to-back Golden Glove awards at Arsenal. His performances have contributed significantly to the consistency and defensive stability that the Gunners have achieved under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal have built one of the strongest teams in Europe and continue to deliver impressive results across competitions. Arteta has prioritised defensive organisation, and the work put into that structure has been evident throughout the campaign. Before the November international break, Arsenal were on an eight-game clean sheet run, with Sunderland finally breaking that sequence. That level of defensive resilience has been central to their progress, and Raya has played a vital role in maintaining it.

Courtois Praises Raya’s Consistency and Quality

Raya has frequently shown that even in matches where he is not heavily tested, he remains alert and capable of producing decisive saves when opponents create opportunities. His composure, distribution and reflexes have made him instrumental in guiding Arsenal through tight encounters.

As one of the most respected goalkeepers in the world, Courtois is well placed to evaluate top-level talent. Speaking via the Metro, he made clear his appreciation for Raya’s development and current form, offering praise for several top goalkeepers before highlighting the Spaniard. Courtois said:

‘Currently… Jan Oblak is playing at a very high level this year.

‘I really like Alisson, even though he’s injured. And I also really like David Raya.’

Raya’s Growing Reputation in European Football

Such remarks from Courtois underline the growing recognition Raya is receiving within the football community. Being acknowledged by a goalkeeper of Courtois’ stature reinforces the view that Raya is now operating at the highest standard. His calm presence in goal, combined with his adaptability and decision-making, continues to strengthen Arsenal’s defensive structure.

Raya’s impact extends beyond shot-stopping, as his distribution has become a key part of Arsenal’s build-up play. With the club competing at the top level domestically and in Europe, his performances will remain crucial as the season progresses.

