Real Madrid star sends a message to Arsenal and his other suitors

Rodrygo has sent a message to his suitors about his future as the Real Madrid attacker continues attracting the attention of the top clubs in Europe.

With Kylian Mbappe on his way to Madrid, the Whites may have to sacrifice one of their top attackers to accommodate the Frenchman.

Early reports suggest Rodrygo is the player that will have to make way for the Frenchman, and a report on Team Talk named Arsenal as one of his suitors.

The Gunners know he is a quality player and wish to include him in their group from next season.

However, Rodrygo has now spoken about his future and reiterates that he wants to remain at Real Madrid.

The attacker said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano:

“I love this club so much. I hope my future stays here always”.

“Ancelotti? He’s like a father to me.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world, and one of the most challenging decisions any player can make is to leave Los Blancos.

However, if Madrid needs to raise funds and create space for Mbappe, they will find a way to push Rodrygo out.

For now, we need to focus on targets we can realistically sign and try to finish our summer business quickly before the next campaign.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…