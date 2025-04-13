Real Madrid star sends a warning to Arsenal ahead of return leg

Lucas Vázquez has issued a clear message to Arsenal as the Gunners prepare to travel to Spain for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash against Real Madrid.

The two sides are set to meet again in midweek, with Madrid trailing by three goals following Arsenal’s emphatic victory in the first leg. That result gave Mikel Arteta’s side a commanding lead and placed them in a strong position to reach the semi-finals of the competition.

However, Arsenal will need to be at their very best once again in the return leg, as Real Madrid remains a formidable opponent, particularly on home soil. Known for their pedigree in European football, Madrid has a long-standing history of overturning difficult deficits, and their track record in the Champions League is unmatched. With some of the world’s top players in their ranks and an unrivalled number of European titles to their name, they cannot be underestimated.

Vázquez, speaking ahead of the decisive encounter, expressed his belief that Real Madrid can stage a comeback. As quoted by Mirror Football, he stated:

“It’s difficult, but if there’s any team in the world that can turn this situation around, it’s us in front of our home fans at our ground. We’ll see a different game on Wednesday and if we all stick together, we’ll come through it.”

Vázquez’s comments reflect the confidence that has defined Madrid’s European campaigns over the years. Arsenal, despite their strong position, will need to approach the match with full focus and determination. Any suggestion that the tie is already settled would be a significant misjudgment.

The Gunners have performed admirably to reach this stage and earned their advantage through hard work and quality, but Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu present a unique challenge, one that demands total commitment until the final whistle.