Real Madrid star sends a warning to Arsenal ahead of return leg

Lucas Vázquez has issued a clear message to Arsenal as the Gunners prepare to travel to Spain for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash against Real Madrid.
The two sides are set to meet again in midweek, with Madrid trailing by three goals following Arsenal’s emphatic victory in the first leg. That result gave Mikel Arteta’s side a commanding lead and placed them in a strong position to reach the semi-finals of the competition.
However, Arsenal will need to be at their very best once again in the return leg, as Real Madrid remains a formidable opponent, particularly on home soil. Known for their pedigree in European football, Madrid has a long-standing history of overturning difficult deficits, and their track record in the Champions League is unmatched. With some of the world’s top players in their ranks and an unrivalled number of European titles to their name, they cannot be underestimated.
Vázquez, speaking ahead of the decisive encounter, expressed his belief that Real Madrid can stage a comeback. As quoted by Mirror Football, he stated:
“It’s difficult, but if there’s any team in the world that can turn this situation around, it’s us in front of our home fans at our ground. We’ll see a different game on Wednesday and if we all stick together, we’ll come through it.”
Vázquez’s comments reflect the confidence that has defined Madrid’s European campaigns over the years. Arsenal, despite their strong position, will need to approach the match with full focus and determination. Any suggestion that the tie is already settled would be a significant misjudgment.
The Gunners have performed admirably to reach this stage and earned their advantage through hard work and quality, but Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu present a unique challenge, one that demands total commitment until the final whistle.
______________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
One player that has been there and done it said the tie is effectively settled.
It is hard not to believe the Manchester united legend when the grave yard of talents has to be relying on a 40 year old who has clearly seen better days.
If we can knock RM out of the competition then it suggests we’ve the potential to do the same with the remaining contenders, provided we keep our full complement of players on the pitch. Seems to be our mantra is to ‘..make it happen’. Far as I can see we already broke their spirit ..and so … if they want more of the same on their own patch then bring it on.
Vázquez’s comments reflect confidence or is it all an attempt at “mind games” that defines a Madrid found out of sorts? I suspect the latter. Ours is a noteworthy defense not one waiting to forfeit a 3-0 commanding lead – it simply wont happen.
It will be a daunting task for Arsenal under the intimidating atmosphere of the Bernabeau to be honest. So that warning by Vasquez will need to be taken seriously.
But I believe that our players know what a monumental opportunity this offers for them to claim glory
We just need to
– not concede early
– avoid any defensive howlers
– keep 11 players on the pitch for the 90 minutes
– play with bravery and energy
I watched Madrid against Alaves and even though they rested players, and played with 10 men for a while, I was not overly worried about their form. So let’s go there with belief and give it our all
COYG!