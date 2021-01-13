Real Madrid star who ‘wants to play’ is ‘perfect for Arsenal’

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Isco is ‘perfect for Arsenal’, and adds that he is an option to join on loan.

The attacking midfielder has been playing a bit-part role for Real Madrid this season featuring just 11 times in La Liga, without playing out the full 90 minutes in any of those appearances.

With just 359 minutes of action in the league according to Soccerway, the player could well be eager to force a move in search of regular action, especially with the European Championships coming up at the end of the campaign.

Isco hasn’t featured for his country since June last year, but at 28 years-old should be coming into his prime.

Fabrizio Romano claims that he would be ‘perfect’ for Arsenal however, and claims that he was an ‘option’ to join on loan this month.

Romano told AFTV’s YouTube channel: “He was an option for a loan deal. He wants to play.

“There is nothing advanced with Arsenal. He’s talking with other clubs – he’s OK with Madrid/moving in the summer. I’d say he’s perfect for Arsenal.”

I personally believe Isco would be too good to turn down, despite Zidane’s decision to overlook him, and fresh surroundings could well bring him back to his best.

Should a loan deal be on the cards, I hope that we could agree an option to buy in case he is the hit I would expect him to be.

Should Mikel Arteta be interested in the creative midfielder? Would he be guaranteed regular minutes for our first-team despite our various options? If we could

Patrick