Real Madrid superstar tips Arsenal to win the Premier League

Kylian Mbappé has expressed his belief that Arsenal are genuine contenders for the Premier League title this season, pointing to the strength and stability of the team as a key reason. The French forward, widely regarded as one of the best players in world football, is no stranger to winning trophies both at club and international level, giving weight to his assessment.

Arsenal have shown notable consistency in recent years, finishing second in the league for three consecutive seasons. Under Mikel Arteta, they have grown into one of the most competitive sides in England and are increasingly being tipped as potential champions.

Arsenal Among the Main Contenders

The race for the Premier League crown remains fierce, with Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City all expected to mount strong challenges. For many observers, it would be surprising if a club outside these four managed to secure the title. Nevertheless, Mbappé has singled out Arsenal as a side capable of going all the way.

As quoted by Sports Bild, Mbappe said:

“Of course, Liverpool has to be mentioned first and foremost, as they’re determined to win one title after another.

“But I also have high hopes for Arsenal, because the core of the team has known each other for a long time, and that’s a crucial factor in football.”

Mbappé’s Verdict on the Title Race

When pressed to name a clear favourite for the league, Mbappé admitted that the decision was not straightforward. He commented:

“That’s tough. Maybe Arsenal, maybe it will be their year. It would certainly be easier to say City or Liverpool.”

His comments highlight the respect Arsenal are now earning at the highest level of the game. With a squad that has grown together over multiple seasons, the club appear to possess the stability and understanding required to challenge for the top prize.

Having pushed hard in previous campaigns without quite managing to secure the title, Arsenal’s determination and progress are clear. The suggestion from a player of Mbappé’s stature that this could be their year will only serve to reinforce the sense of belief growing around the Emirates.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…