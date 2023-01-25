Real Madrid to challenge Arsenal for Premier League midfielder

Arsenal will face competition from Real Madrid in their bid to land Declan Rice at the end of this season.

The Gunners have made the Englishman a priority signing when this season ends in their bid to keep bolstering Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Rice has been one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League over the last few seasons and will be valuable to any team he joins next.

Arsenal is keen to make the ex-Chelsea trainee their next big-money buy, but a report via The Sun reveals Real Madrid will consider a move for the England World Cup star.

This means the Gunners must be prepared to see off a major competitor to add the midfielder to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice has been superb for West Ham, so it is not such a surprise that the midfielder is attracting the attention of top European sides.

If we are serious about our interest in the 24-year-old, we must act fast because Madrid is most footballers’ dream club and he might choose to move there over a transfer to the Emirates if we act late.

But if he prepares to stay in the Premier League, then we have an advantage over the Whites.

