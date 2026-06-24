Real Madrid turns attention towards another Arsenal defender

Having failed to sign Riccardo Calafiori this summer, Real Madrid have turned their attention towards signing Piero Hincapie, ESPN reports.

The Spanish side are rebuilding their defence as they prepare for the second tenure of Jose Mourinho, and several new pieces are expected to be added to the squad.

The first Arsenal player they attempted to sign was Calafiori, but the Gunners insisted that he was not for sale, and the defender is staying at the Emirates.

Madrid have signed Marc Cucurella as their latest left back, but they still want another centre back, and the report says they now see Hincapie as a player who can improve their squad.

The Ecuadorian star joined Arsenal on an initial loan deal from Bayer Leverkusen a year ago, and he played a key role as they won the Premier League and reached the final of the Champions League.

They see him as an important player, so they are expected to make his loan move permanent in this transfer window. Real Madrid now want to sign him immediately, and it will be interesting to see how Arsenal respond.

The Gunners have made it clear that they do not want to lose any of their key players, so Hincapie is expected to remain an Arsenal player unless Madrid are willing to break the bank and force their hand.

He could be open to the move, but Hincapie is not expected to ask Arsenal to sell him.

Madrid Defensive Plans Intensify

Madrid continue to explore defensive targets as they look to strengthen depth and competition across the back line ahead of the new campaign.

Hincapie remains one of several profiles being assessed, with recruitment staff expected to continue monitoring availability before making a final decision.

Arsenal Position on Hincapie

Arsenal maintain a firm stance that their key defenders are not available for transfer and are focused on stability within the squad.

The club believe continuity will be important as they aim to build on recent success, and any approach from Madrid would require a significant offer.

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