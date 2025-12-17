Real Madrid unlikely to accept offer from Arsenal for youngster

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Víctor Valdepeñas following his debut for Real Madrid over the weekend. While his appearance at the senior level has attracted wider attention, the defender is not a new name to the Gunners, and his first-team outing merely reinforced their long-standing belief in his ability.

Mikel Arteta’s side have monitored Valdepeñas closely as he progressed through the Madrid youth system. Arsenal have consistently rated him highly and have believed for some time that he possesses the qualities required to develop into one of the best players in the game. His composure, development, and understanding of the game have kept him firmly on their radar.

The defender himself is understood to be determined to live up to those expectations. Making his debut for Real Madrid represents a significant step in his career and could further strengthen Arsenal’s interest. From the club’s perspective, seeing him perform at a senior level validates their long-term assessment of his potential.

Arsenal Interest Confirmed

Arsenal’s admiration for Valdepeñas is rooted in years of observation rather than a reaction to a single performance. The club have tracked his progress carefully and believes he would fit their sporting model, which prioritises technical quality and long-term development. His recent debut may offer further encouragement, but it also complicates any potential move.

Now that Valdepeñas has broken into Real Madrid’s senior setup, competition for his signature is expected to intensify. Arsenal is aware that securing a player from Madrid’s system is never straightforward, particularly when that player has already demonstrated his value at the highest level.

Madrid Determined to Retain Him

According to Sports Mole, Real Madrid would not agree to sell Valdepeñas to Arsenal. The report suggests the Spanish giants now view him as an important part of their future plans and are keen to oversee his continued development rather than risk losing him at an early stage.

While Arsenal are entitled to maintain its interest, Madrid’s stance reflects its confidence in the defender’s ability. With his first team pathway now open, the priority for Real Madrid is likely to be keeping hold of a player they believe can grow further within their own setup, making any potential transfer increasingly difficult.