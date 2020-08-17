Real Madrid want Arsenal target, they see him as Ramos’ replacement

Real Madrid has joined Arsenal in the race for Dayot Upamecano and the Spaniards see him as a long-term replacement for Sergio Ramos, according to AS.

Ramos is a veteran who still has two years left at the Bernabeu, but he will not be able to play at this top-level forever.

Zinedine Zidane knows this and he has started on his plans to find an understudy that will eventually take over from the 34-year-old.

Upamecano is just 21, yet he has huge experience in football and his latest man-of-the-match showing against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League has made him even more appealing to top sides.

Arsenal has been interested in the young French defender for quite a while now. They even tried to sign him from RB Leipzig last summer, but the Germans managed to keep hold of him.

He just signed a three-year extension to his current deal with them, but that doesn’t mean he can’t leave them.

The report claims that the deal contains a release clause of £40 million that comes into force next summer.

Arsenal is still in the market for a new centre back and if they can end next season in a Champions League place, it will give them both the money and appeal to challenge the likes of Real Madrid for his signature.