Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Real Madrid want Arsenal target, they see him as Ramos’ replacement

Real Madrid has joined Arsenal in the race for Dayot Upamecano and the Spaniards see him as a long-term replacement for Sergio Ramos, according to AS.

Ramos is a veteran who still has two years left at the Bernabeu, but he will not be able to play at this top-level forever.

Zinedine Zidane knows this and he has started on his plans to find an understudy that will eventually take over from the 34-year-old.

Upamecano is just 21, yet he has huge experience in football and his latest man-of-the-match showing against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League has made him even more appealing to top sides.

Arsenal has been interested in the young French defender for quite a while now. They even tried to sign him from RB Leipzig last summer, but the Germans managed to keep hold of him.

He just signed a three-year extension to his current deal with them, but that doesn’t mean he can’t leave them.

The report claims that the deal contains a release clause of £40 million that comes into force next summer.

Arsenal is still in the market for a new centre back and if they can end next season in a Champions League place, it will give them both the money and appeal to challenge the likes of Real Madrid for his signature.

More Stories / Latest News
Posted by

Tags Dayot Upamecano

3 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Roachie says:
    August 17, 2020 at 7:12 pm

    Didn’t think he was a target, can’t afford him. End of..

    Reply
  2. Dan kit says:
    August 17, 2020 at 7:26 pm

    He will be lining up for Munich next season .

    Reply
  3. RSH says:
    August 17, 2020 at 7:34 pm

    We’ve missed out on him. Time to move on.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs