Real Madrid want to beat Arsenal to the signature of exciting Hungarian youngster

Real Madrid has become the latest team to show interest in RB Salzburg’s Dominik Szoboszlai as he continues his fine run of form.

The 20-year-old Hungarian reminded the world of how good he is when he scored a fine solo goal against Iceland last night.

He has been targeted by Arsenal who considers him to be a cheaper alternative to Lyon’s Houssem Aouar.

The young midfielder has been turning heads around Europe for the past two seasons, helping Salzburg to win the league and cup double in Austria over the past two campaigns

He is destined to play in a bigger team than the Austrian side and sooner rather than later, that move will happen.

As Arsenal plots to make a move for him, AS claims that Real Madrid has made him one of their top transfer targets ahead of the new season.

The Spaniards have been signing young talents like Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo over the past few seasons.

The report claims that the strategy to ensure that they don’t miss out on the top talents of the future.

It then adds that Szoboszlai is the latest teenager that they are targeting and they will look to beat Arsenal to his signature.