Real Madrid wants a real fight between Arsenal and Saudi clubs for attacker

Rodrygo has become the focus of serious interest from Arsenal as the club looks to strengthen its attacking options ahead of the new season. The Brazilian remains a significant figure in the Real Madrid squad, but the recent managerial change could alter his position within the team.

There have been mixed reports regarding the Spanish club’s plans for Rodrygo, and questions remain over whether he features prominently in their long-term vision. While his contributions have been valued, speculation continues to grow about a potential departure from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid Reportedly Open to Sale

Although Real Madrid has not confirmed any decisions publicly, it is widely believed that Rodrygo is one of the few players who may be allowed to leave the club during the current transfer window. The situation appears fluid, and Arsenal are among the clubs closely monitoring developments.

In addition to Arsenal, there is also interest in the forward from clubs in the Saudi Pro League. Whether Rodrygo is prepared to leave European football for a move to Saudi Arabia remains unclear, particularly as other players have recently chosen that path.

Transfer Fee Strategy Emerges

As cited by Football Insider, Real Madrid reportedly want Arsenal to complete a deal for Rodrygo and are using the interest from Saudi Arabia as a strategy to increase his valuation. The report suggests that Madrid believes clubs from the Saudi Pro League could set the market rate for the player, thereby allowing them to demand a higher transfer fee.

The Spanish side is said to be calculating that even if Rodrygo were to accept a move to Saudi Arabia, they would still benefit financially while the player himself would secure a lucrative contract. This tactic is seen as a way to maximise his market value in discussions with interested European sides such as Arsenal.

If Arsenal are truly determined to sign Rodrygo, it will be essential to remain cautious and not allow market pressure to influence the club into overpaying. The summer transfer window will be a critical period for negotiations as the Gunners look to make decisive moves to strengthen their squad.

