Real Madrid wants Arsenal man to replace Dani Carvajal

Real Madrid are reportedly planning further squad improvements this summer and have now identified Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber as a potential transfer target. After previously showing long-term interest in William Saliba without securing a deal, the Spanish club are said to have turned their attention to another player at the Emirates.

Madrid are expected to end the season without a trophy, prompting fresh plans to strengthen key areas of the squad. As a result, they are believed to be assessing options across Europe who could raise the level of the team ahead of next term.

Timber Emerges As Target

Arsenal’s Timber has now been linked with a possible move to the Bernabeu. The Dutch international has impressed with his reliability and versatility, qualities that would make him attractive to any elite side seeking defensive reinforcements.

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid view Timber as the ideal successor to Dani Carvajal. The veteran full-back is reportedly expected to leave at the end of the campaign after many successful years with the Spanish giants.

Timber’s ability to operate in multiple defensive roles could make him a particularly valuable option. His composure on the ball and tactical intelligence have helped establish him as an important figure at Arsenal.

Arsenal Face Difficult Decision

Although Timber remains committed to the Gunners, transfer speculation involving Real Madrid is likely to attract attention. Few players are entirely unaffected when one of Europe’s biggest clubs expresses interest, especially when regular success and prestige are involved.

Arsenal would understandably be reluctant to lose such an influential member of their squad. Timber has proven dependable whenever called upon and has become a trusted part of the team structure.

However, as with most transfers, financial considerations could become significant. If Madrid submits a major offer, Arsenal may be forced to consider their position carefully, even if their preference would be to retain the defender.

Whether Timber would actively push for the move remains uncertain, but Real Madrid’s interest could test Arsenal’s resolve in the coming months. For now, the Dutchman remains a key player in North London, though this could become one of the summer’s notable stories if formal interest develops.