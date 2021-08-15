Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Real Madrid wants Arsenal target and that might see Odegaard return

Real Madrid has become interested in Houssem Aouar and that could help the Gunners sign Martin Odegaard.

Todofichajes says Los Blancos are looking to add some new players to their squad in this transfer window and one of them is Aouar.

The Frenchman has been a long-term target for the Gunners and they even made an offer for him last season.

They remain in the hunt for him now, however, he isn’t their priority target, that honour belongs to Odegaard.

The Norwegian spent the second half of last season at the Emirates and he was one of the stars in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Todofichajes now states that Madrid is preparing to cash in on him, but they know they would need to replace him.

The Spanish giants have identified Aouar as the ideal replacement for him.

The Frenchman would cost less than Odegaard, but Arteta enjoyed working with the Norwegian and would prefer to add him to his squad if the chance becomes available.

Arsenal will need to have enough cash to sign him because the report says Madrid expects to make around 50m euros from his sale in this transfer window.

Another Arsenal target they will look to sign is Eduardo Camavinga, but their move for him will depend on the sale of Odegaard as well.

  1. PJ-SA says:
    August 15, 2021 at 6:14 pm

    Spurs are beating City, 5 mins left…FFS

    Reply
    1. PJ-SA says:
      August 15, 2021 at 6:24 pm

      And Spurs win it without Kane. Our uselessness is epic!

      Reply
      1. FootballisTrivial says:
        August 15, 2021 at 6:27 pm

        That was an amazing team performance from Tottenham.

        Reply
        1. Sue says:
          August 15, 2021 at 6:32 pm

          👍🥺

          Reply
        2. SueP says:
          August 15, 2021 at 6:36 pm

          It was
          Makes me envious

          Reply
          1. Kev82 says:
            August 15, 2021 at 6:54 pm

            Nuno only in the door and has them playing 😳

  2. FootballisTrivial says:
    August 15, 2021 at 6:26 pm

    Why do Arsenal want Odegaard? Stupid decisions one after the other for a club that is supposedly not having a lot of money.

    And what a performance from a Tottenham today.

    Reply
  3. Kedar says:
    August 15, 2021 at 6:41 pm

    Spurs performance showed how good coach can change team performances

    Reply
  4. Lucia says:
    August 15, 2021 at 6:51 pm

    If I was Arteta I would go and sign Adama traore.. sell Aubameyang. Move martinelli uptop let Adama traore play from the right. Also I will sign ramsdale. I rather have him than nobody. He is very good in the Air, he may not be a short stopper like Leno but his distribution is *100 over Leno’s. I’ve ran out of patience with Leno. And he went to relegation, I thought Pickford was relegated with Sunderland but look at him now. Also if we are not selling holding, play him along side Mari and play Ben white with lokonga. Xhaka needs some rest to sort himself out. I will also use tavarez at rb if we are not signing anyone there.

    Reply

