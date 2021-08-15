Real Madrid wants Arsenal target and that might see Odegaard return

Real Madrid has become interested in Houssem Aouar and that could help the Gunners sign Martin Odegaard.

Todofichajes says Los Blancos are looking to add some new players to their squad in this transfer window and one of them is Aouar.

The Frenchman has been a long-term target for the Gunners and they even made an offer for him last season.

They remain in the hunt for him now, however, he isn’t their priority target, that honour belongs to Odegaard.

The Norwegian spent the second half of last season at the Emirates and he was one of the stars in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Todofichajes now states that Madrid is preparing to cash in on him, but they know they would need to replace him.

The Spanish giants have identified Aouar as the ideal replacement for him.

The Frenchman would cost less than Odegaard, but Arteta enjoyed working with the Norwegian and would prefer to add him to his squad if the chance becomes available.

Arsenal will need to have enough cash to sign him because the report says Madrid expects to make around 50m euros from his sale in this transfer window.

Another Arsenal target they will look to sign is Eduardo Camavinga, but their move for him will depend on the sale of Odegaard as well.