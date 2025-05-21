Real Madrid wants Arsenal to pay €90-100m for quality attacker

With a new manager set to take charge, Real Madrid are expected to make significant adjustments to their squad during the summer transfer window. These changes will not be limited to incoming players, as the club also looks to offload individuals who may not feature prominently in their plans moving forward.

Under the guidance of Xabi Alonso, Real Madrid are already beginning to reshape their squad. The addition of Dean Huijsen is one of the first moves, and more personnel changes are expected in the coming weeks. As part of this transition, several current players now face uncertain futures, including one who has long been linked with a move to the Premier League.

Rodrygo’s Future at Madrid in Doubt

Rodrygo, the talented Brazilian forward, is reportedly among those whose position is under threat at the Bernabéu. With competition from high-profile stars such as Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé, Rodrygo may find it increasingly difficult to secure a regular place in the starting eleven. His reduced prominence has fuelled speculation about a possible transfer, with Arsenal reportedly showing sustained interest in acquiring his services.

As reported by Ben Jacobs on X, Real Madrid are open to the possibility of selling Rodrygo and are believed to be seeking a fee in the region of €90 to €100 million. Despite making him available for transfer, the Spanish giants continue to value him highly and are not willing to part with him for anything less than a substantial offer.

Arsenal Monitoring the Situation

Arsenal views Rodrygo as a player who could significantly enhance their attacking options. His technical ability, versatility across the forward line, and experience at the top level make him an appealing target. With the Gunners aiming to build a squad capable of competing for major honours, Rodrygo is seen as someone who could elevate their overall quality.

However, the financial demands involved may prove to be a stumbling block. While the Brazilian is undoubtedly a superb talent with the potential to thrive at the Emirates Stadium, a transfer fee in excess of €90 million is a substantial investment. Arsenal will need to carefully evaluate whether such a figure aligns with their broader recruitment strategy and budget constraints.

Ultimately, while the opportunity to sign Rodrygo may be enticing, a move will depend on whether a compromise can be reached that satisfies both clubs.

