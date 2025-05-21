Real Madrid wants Arsenal to pay €90-100m for quality attacker

With a new manager set to take charge, Real Madrid are expected to make significant adjustments to their squad during the summer transfer window. These changes will not be limited to incoming players, as the club also looks to offload individuals who may not feature prominently in their plans moving forward.
Under the guidance of Xabi Alonso, Real Madrid are already beginning to reshape their squad. The addition of Dean Huijsen is one of the first moves, and more personnel changes are expected in the coming weeks. As part of this transition, several current players now face uncertain futures, including one who has long been linked with a move to the Premier League.
Rodrygo’s Future at Madrid in Doubt
Rodrygo, the talented Brazilian forward, is reportedly among those whose position is under threat at the Bernabéu. With competition from high-profile stars such as Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé, Rodrygo may find it increasingly difficult to secure a regular place in the starting eleven. His reduced prominence has fuelled speculation about a possible transfer, with Arsenal reportedly showing sustained interest in acquiring his services.
As reported by Ben Jacobs on X, Real Madrid are open to the possibility of selling Rodrygo and are believed to be seeking a fee in the region of €90 to €100 million. Despite making him available for transfer, the Spanish giants continue to value him highly and are not willing to part with him for anything less than a substantial offer.
Arsenal Monitoring the Situation
Arsenal views Rodrygo as a player who could significantly enhance their attacking options. His technical ability, versatility across the forward line, and experience at the top level make him an appealing target. With the Gunners aiming to build a squad capable of competing for major honours, Rodrygo is seen as someone who could elevate their overall quality.
However, the financial demands involved may prove to be a stumbling block. While the Brazilian is undoubtedly a superb talent with the potential to thrive at the Emirates Stadium, a transfer fee in excess of €90 million is a substantial investment. Arsenal will need to carefully evaluate whether such a figure aligns with their broader recruitment strategy and budget constraints.
Ultimately, while the opportunity to sign Rodrygo may be enticing, a move will depend on whether a compromise can be reached that satisfies both clubs.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Hie,
I take issue with the statement in this article: “Arsenal will need to carefully evaluate whether such a figure aligns with their broader recruitment strategy and budget constraints.”
Why must Arsenal always settle for the less talented, less prominent, and cheaper options under the guise of a so-called “broader recruitment strategy”? The reality is that the club simply does not want to invest top money in top talent.
Rodrygo is a massive upgrade over Martinelli and Trossard—without question. Just imagine a lineup featuring Saka on the right, Rodrygo on the left, Isak/Gyökeres leading the front, and Zubimendi in midfield alongside Rice and Ødegaard. Jorrel Hato could deputize for Saliba, Garcia for Raya, Kiwior for Gabriel, and White for Timber. Calafiori could rotate with Skelly, and vice versa. Havertz, Nwaneri, Merino, and Trossard would be impact players off the bench.
With such a squad, by 2026, we wouldn’t just be title challengers—we’d be clear favorites rather than perennial runners-up.
If we continue to prioritize financial prudence over securing top-tier players, it wouldn’t be surprising to see icons like Saka, Saliba, and Gabriel seeking opportunities elsewhere. And honestly, who could blame them? Time and time again, Arsenal has shown that maintaining a healthy bank balance takes precedence over winning trophies.
Cannot argue with anything you say there, it seems we are forever ‘ monitoring the situation ‘ rather than being proactive.
You are very correct 👍. That’s Arsenal way, right from Wenger reign, it has always been like that.
They want to pay little for more, Market street wise
I would take him in a heartbeat.
I have always said, we need to keep upgrading and not just adding to the squad.
I feel like some people think the current quality we have is good enough, and adding the same quality players is fine.
Rodrygo is a terrific player and i very much doubt if Alonso will consider selling him.Bellingham is on record when he named Rodrygo as the most talented player at RM .Quite a compliment from someone who has a high opinion of himself.
But to be honest another player giving their opinion about another player is not some serious objective template to consider on its own.
Players are humans like us fans. They look at things through their own biases lenses.
Is he really worth the €100m? He could be. He might not be. But if he is, o would recommend him as I very well know he would be an upgrade on Trossard and Martinelli and certainly far better than Nico Williams. He would also be playing on his favourite left wing
I certainly would take Rodrygo over Williams but i was under the impression that the Brazilian was a natural right footed ,right winger where he usually operates for RM and his Country?