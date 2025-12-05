Real Madrid wants to beat Arsenal to 75m euros attacker

Real Madrid have entered the race to sign Kenan Yildiz and are prepared to compete with Arsenal for the signature of the Turkish star. Yildiz has been in fantastic form over the last few seasons, and Juventus are finding it increasingly difficult to keep him in their squad. The Turkish attacker has delivered consistently impressive performances over the last two terms, and any club securing his services would be expected to strengthen their side considerably.

Arsenal have been working as hard as they can to bring him into their squad at the end of the current season. The Gunners regard him as an ideal addition and intend to continue pushing for his signature, particularly as his contract discussions with Juventus remain unresolved. The Old Lady sees him as a key figure for their future and wishes to retain him as their poster boy. He is also understood to be enjoying that status, yet he may still depart if Juventus remain unwilling to meet his demands.

Arsenal Face Growing Competition for Yildiz

This developing situation could have favoured Arsenal, who have been monitoring his contract impasse closely. However, their hopes of securing Yildiz face a significant challenge following new interest from Real Madrid. According to Fichajes, the Spanish giants are now showing a firm desire to sign the attacker, who has been valued at 75 million euros. Such interest from one of Europe’s biggest clubs is likely to intensify the competition and complicate Arsenal’s pursuit.

Juventus may seek a higher fee, given how important Yildiz has become to their long-term plans. His form, versatility and rising reputation mean that several clubs could be willing to invest heavily to secure his services. Even so, it is believed that an offer in the region of the quoted figure might be sufficient to persuade Juventus to sell, provided the player also expresses a desire to leave.

Juventus’ Decision Could Shape the Summer Window

As the situation develops, much will depend on Juventus’s willingness to make concessions in contract talks and on Yildiz’s own ambitions. His future is set to become one of the defining stories of the next transfer window.