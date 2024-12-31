Zubimendi
Real Madrid wants to spoil Arsenal’s plans for La Liga midfielder

Arsenal has maintained a long-standing interest in Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi and was reportedly relieved when Liverpool failed to secure the Spanish international’s signature during the summer transfer window. This development has kept Arsenal in contention for a future move for the highly-rated midfielder, who could become a priority target in upcoming transfer windows.

Zubimendi has remained committed to his current club for the time being, but his stance could change at the end of the season. While Liverpool was previously willing to trigger the player’s release clause, they appear to have moved on to other targets, creating a clearer path for Arsenal to pursue him. However, any potential move has become more complicated due to new competition from Real Madrid.

Zubimendi for Spain
According to a report in AS, Real Madrid has emerged as a serious contender for Zubimendi’s signature. The Spanish giants, impressed by the midfielder’s performances in La Liga, are keen to keep him in Spain and bolster their own midfield options. The report suggests that Real Madrid is confident they can outmanoeuvre Arsenal in the race to secure the 25-year-old’s services.

Zubimendi’s preference could play a decisive role in his next move. While Arsenal would provide the chance to play in the Premier League and join a promising project under Mikel Arteta, Real Madrid’s allure and the opportunity to stay in La Liga might hold significant appeal for the player.

Over the past few seasons, Zubimendi has established himself as one of Europe’s standout midfielders. His combination of technical ability, tactical intelligence, and work rate makes him a prized asset. Should Arsenal succeed in signing him, he would undoubtedly bring additional quality and depth to their midfield, strengthening their squad for the long term. For now, the battle for his signature remains open, with both Arsenal and Real Madrid preparing for a crucial few months ahead.

  1. respect to Zudimendi who reportedly refused Arsenal advances in the summer, then publicly stated the same when Liverpool came calling

    not unlike others prefers to stay in his home country it seems

    and then if Real Madrid come calling a no brainer

    but hardly robbing Arsenal as was never coming in the first

