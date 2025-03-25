Real Madrid Warned About Key Arsenal Women Star Ahead of UWCL QF at the Emirates

Who’s the player to watch when Arsenal Women face Real Madrid in the UWCL return leg on Wednesday?

After a less-than-comfortable encounter against Real Madrid at the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium in Madrid, Arsenal Women prepare to host the Liga F side at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night. .

Trailing 2-0, our Gunners need their very best performance to overturn this tie. The team must significantly step up if they’re to teach Real Madrid a lesson, and progress to the semi-finals.

So, among the Arsenal women’s stars, who will rise to the occasion and propel the team towards UWCL glory? According to UEFA.com, four players are set to steal the spotlight this week, earning the title of “Players to Watch in the Quarter-Final Second Legs”

Well, if you’ve read the piece, you’ll know our very own Mariona Caldentey has been singled out as one of them.

Mariona has been a standout performer for Arsenal, with UEFA rightfully recognising her immense impact. Despite ongoing debate about whether letting Vivianne Miedema leave was the right call, Mariona—widely tipped as a strong contender for WSL Player of the Season—has, in many ways, made us forget the absence of the Dutch striker.

The World Cup winner’s influence has been undeniable. Her wealth of experience in high-pressure situations has seen her become a driving force for Arsenal in the Champions League.

Across seven Champions League fixtures, she’s contributed four goals (just two shy of top scorer Pernille Harder of Bayern Munich) and two assists.

In a match where Arsenal are desperate for goals, Mariona is undoubtedly the player they’ll be counting on.

Before Arsenal’s trip to Madrid last week, Caldentey had never lost to Real Madrid. While she was expected to shine in that game and delivered a solid performance, some felt she didn’t quite hit her usual heights. However, given the poor conditions the team faced, one might ask—was any Gunner truly at their best?

With a stellar SofaScore rating of 8.2 and these statistics (below) from Arsenal Women’s emphatic 4-0 victory over Liverpool last Saturday, it’s easy to see why Mariona is tipped to make an impact:

Mariona Caldentey vs Liverpool:

– 92% passing accuracy

– 77 touches

– 1 goal scored

– 2 chances created

– 14 passes into the final third

– 1/1 successful dribbles

– 2/2 tackles won

– 3/3 accurate long balls

– 3 defensive actions

– 8 recoveries

As a Barcelona legend, there’s no love lost between Mariona and Real Madrid—a sentiment we hope is evident in her commanding performance on Wednesday night.

That said, the other players UEFA has listed as ones to watch this week are Klara Bühl (Bayern), Sydney Schertenleib (Barcelona), and Mayra Ramírez (Chelsea).

Will you be going to the match? I’m feeling pretty confident that our Gunner Women can turn this tie on it’s head – what about you?

Michelle M

