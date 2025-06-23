Real Madrid weighing up sale of Arsenal target to bankroll summer reinforcements

While some Arsenal fans see the Rodrygo links as a glimmer of hope in the club’s winger search, a significant boost has now emerged in the form of a new transfer revelation.
Journalist Gonzalo Martín, writing in his El Debate column, has outlined why Rodrygo could be heading for the Real Madrid exit door this summer.
Although the Spanish giants have already made a couple of early signings, Martín suggests that in order to further support Xabi Alonso’s vision, Real Madrid are eager to continue spending, but only if they raise funds first.
Rodrygo listed among possible departures
To finance additional arrivals, Real Madrid may be forced to sell players considered expendable, and according to Martín, Rodrygo is on that list.
“There are four men currently in this equation of possible transfers. It does not mean that they are going to leave, but Ceballos, Fran García, Brahim and Rodrygo are the players who today can enter the Spanish and European market,” he wrote for El Debate.
“In this situation, two or three players have to leave to complete an important signing. Only the departure of Rodrygo, who would bring in one hundred million, would allow a signing without waiting for further exits. Right now, any new arrivals depend on the transfers Real Madrid are able to execute.”
If accurate, this development could be music to Arsenal’s ears. The Gunners may now have the opportunity to convince the Spanish champions they are serious about making a statement bid for the Brazilian forward.
Why Rodrygo fits Arsenal’s attacking blueprint
Rodrygo is widely viewed as a “win-now” winger, and many believe he could thrive once removed from the shadows of Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham.
He is the type of high-profile signing who carries a premium price tag, but he brings genuine fear factor and match-winning quality.
Primarily deployed from the left-hand side, Rodrygo has the ability to decide games single-handedly. His presence would stretch defences, creating crucial space and freedom for Bukayo Saka on the opposite flank.
Should Madrid decide to cash in, Arsenal could be ready to pounce. Thoughts Gooners?
Daniel O
__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Who will pay €100m for Rodrygo? Certainly not Arsenal. He isn’t worth that. €55m – €70m at most. If he were that good, he wouldn’t be on the possible transfer list at Madrid. Playing for Madrid doesn’t suddenly make you a €100m player.
Add to that the speculated 325k he’s asking for in wages and you will see why he’s too expensive considering the fact that he had the same stats for goals and assists as Martinelli last season. At this rate, Nico Williams would be better for us as he has done significantly better for a worse team.
I agree. Compared to other potential options, he’s just too expensive, all round, for what you’d get.
As for Williams, you never really know what he’ll do. He was “almost” on his way to Barcelona last summer, and there was interest from Arsenal as well, but he decided to stay. The same reports are around now. It wouldn’t surprise me if he didn’t stay again though.
Would be awesome for Arsenal fans and the Team if Rodrygo came to Arsenal. A price well worth paying. Fingers crossed.
£90 million for Rodrygo would be a price worth paying?
😮
As for me Rodrygo coming to Arsnal would be a wounderful decision because, he will backup Martinelli in case of injury and if substitution is needed Trossard can come in
But for how much? Can’t be spending a £80-£90 million for backup player.
It makes zero sense.
Wouldn’t be back up
Regardless we need a squad
Definitely for Rodrygo.