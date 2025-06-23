Real Madrid weighing up sale of Arsenal target to bankroll summer reinforcements

While some Arsenal fans see the Rodrygo links as a glimmer of hope in the club’s winger search, a significant boost has now emerged in the form of a new transfer revelation.

Journalist Gonzalo Martín, writing in his El Debate column, has outlined why Rodrygo could be heading for the Real Madrid exit door this summer.

Although the Spanish giants have already made a couple of early signings, Martín suggests that in order to further support Xabi Alonso’s vision, Real Madrid are eager to continue spending, but only if they raise funds first.

Rodrygo listed among possible departures

To finance additional arrivals, Real Madrid may be forced to sell players considered expendable, and according to Martín, Rodrygo is on that list.

“There are four men currently in this equation of possible transfers. It does not mean that they are going to leave, but Ceballos, Fran García, Brahim and Rodrygo are the players who today can enter the Spanish and European market,” he wrote for El Debate.

“In this situation, two or three players have to leave to complete an important signing. Only the departure of Rodrygo, who would bring in one hundred million, would allow a signing without waiting for further exits. Right now, any new arrivals depend on the transfers Real Madrid are able to execute.”

If accurate, this development could be music to Arsenal’s ears. The Gunners may now have the opportunity to convince the Spanish champions they are serious about making a statement bid for the Brazilian forward.

Why Rodrygo fits Arsenal’s attacking blueprint

Rodrygo is widely viewed as a “win-now” winger, and many believe he could thrive once removed from the shadows of Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham.

He is the type of high-profile signing who carries a premium price tag, but he brings genuine fear factor and match-winning quality.

Primarily deployed from the left-hand side, Rodrygo has the ability to decide games single-handedly. His presence would stretch defences, creating crucial space and freedom for Bukayo Saka on the opposite flank.

Should Madrid decide to cash in, Arsenal could be ready to pounce. Thoughts Gooners?

Daniel O

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…