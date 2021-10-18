Real Madrid will compete with Arsenal for Premier League ace

Carlo Ancelotti has asked Real Madrid to sign Arsenal’s target Dominic Calvert-Lewin if they cannot sign Erling Haaland.

The striker is on the Gunners’ radar and looks set to replace Alexandre Lacazette in their squad next season.

However, he worked with Ancelotti at Everton in the last campaign and the Italian manager enjoyed working with him, according to Fichajes.net.

The report says the Italian gaffer is now keen to work with him again as he searches for attacking reinforcements.

Madrid’s first choice target remains Haaland, however, the Norwegian will command a huge transfer fee and will want high wages.

This makes Calvert-Lewin an ideal signing because the Englishman will be effective and yet he will hardly ask for a huge salary, neither will he be as expensive as Haaland.

Calvert-Lewin has struggled with injuries this season and has played just three times for Everton in the Premier League.

However, he has impressively scored at the rate of a goal-per-game for the Toffees.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struggling for goals and Alexandre Lacazette set to leave at the end of this season, signing Calvert-Lewin is a priority for Arsenal.

The report says Madrid wants to sign him fast, knowing that they face serious competition from Arsenal for his signature.