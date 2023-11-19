Real Madrid will rival Arsenal for the signature of Serie A striker

Arsenal is reportedly interested in acquiring Dusan Vlahovic as the Serbian striker becomes available on the market, with Juventus actively seeking to offload him.

Juventus had initially looked to move Vlahovic in the summer as part of their efforts to secure Romelu Lukaku, but Lukaku ended up joining AS Roma. Despite this, Vlahovic remains available for sale due to inconsistency in his performances.

Arsenal has expressed interest in signing him, and the Gunners are encouraged by Juventus’s willingness to part ways with the striker. However, according to a report on Tuttojuve, Real Madrid is also in the race for Vlahovic’s signature. Real had considered signing him as an alternative to Kylian Mbappe in the previous transfer window, and they are now looking to revive their interest in acquiring the Serbian striker.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vlahovic is a top striker and we do not expect to be the only club showing an interest in his signature.

The Serbian will probably perform better on our books, as he did at Fiorentina, where they have a more attacking approach to the game than Juve.

