Real Madrid’s plans for Odegaard makes Arsenal stay impossible

Arsenal can forget about keeping Martin Odegaard beyond this campaign if the latest report from Spain is true.

The Gunners signed the Norwegian from Real Madrid on loan for the rest of this season in the last transfer window.

Although not every fan expected him to fit in well at the club, he has defied the odds to become a key member of Mikel Arteta’s team.

The Spanish manager has trusted him and he hasn’t disappointed, now the Gunners want him for keeps.

They would also appreciate it if they can sign him on loan for next season, but even that won’t be possible.

AS says Madrid has watched him perform well outside the club again, just as he did at Real Sociedad last season.

They now intend to make him a key member of their team when he returns to Bernabeu in the summer.

The report says Arsenal’s bid to keep him beyond this campaign will end in disappointment because Madrid want to start refreshing their squad and they see him as the best replacement for the ageing Luka Modric.

This would be a big blow to Arsenal’s transfer plans and it means they will have to identify another creative midfielder to sign.