Real Madrid’s stance on Victor Osimhen hands Arsenal a boost

Arsenal’s pursuit of Victor Osimhen has received a potential boost as they contend with several top European clubs for his signature.

Osimhen, recognised as one of the most coveted strikers in global football, recently announced his intention to depart Napoli after the current campaign.

The Nigerian forward has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with both Chelsea and Arsenal expressing interest in securing his services.

However, Napoli’s president has identified Real Madrid as a potential destination for Osimhen, alongside other top European clubs. This development presents a challenge for Arsenal, as they may face difficulty competing with the allure of a club like Real Madrid.

According to a report from The Sun, Osimhen features on Real Madrid’s shortlist of targets. However, he is reportedly ranked third, with Kylian Mbappe remaining their primary transfer target.

While Osimhen’s inclusion on Real Madrid’s radar may raise concerns for Arsenal, the presence of Mbappe as their preferred option suggests that Arsenal may still have an opportunity to pursue Osimhen’s signature, albeit with increased competition from other clubs.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is a relief to hear that Madrid is not so keen on Osimhen because they are one of the suitors who can give us a run for our money in the race.

We need to work hard to beat Chelsea and his other suitors to add him to the squad at the end of the campaign.

He will cost a lot of money, but Osimhen is one of the world’s best strikers and should deliver the goals that we need.

