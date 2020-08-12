Real Madrid’s summer plans might be bad news for Arsenal

In a blow to Arsenal’s plans of getting back Dani Ceballos next season, Real Madrid has informed their players that the club will not be making any new signings this summer.

Los Blancos won the Spanish league this season after an excellent restart helped them overtake Barcelona at the top of the league table.

They, however, suffered heartbreak in the Champions League as they were eliminated by Manchester City.

Marca claims that after the game, the club told their players that no new players will be joining the team this summer.

They added that if any player comes, it will be in the form of the likes of Dani Ceballos who have been out on loan.

This is because the club wants to adjust to the impact of covid19 on their finances.

This news will come as bad news for Arsenal who wants to get Ceballos down for another loan spell next season.

The Spaniard impressed at the Emirates greatly as he helped the Gunners win the FA Cup.

Now that Madrid will not make new signings, all their players will likely be needed to stay so that they can try to win more trophies again in the next campaign.