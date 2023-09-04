“Real Powerhouse” Declan Rice opens his account with Arsenal against Man United

Although Declan Rice has proved his class by dictating play in West Ham’s midfield over the last few seasons, but many Arsenal fans were unsure he would live up to his £105 million price tag that sealed him a move to the Emirates.

Four games into the new season, the 24-year-old has shown he is a £100 million+ player and is priceless.

In the Arsenal versus Manchester United clash, he was the hero, as his 96th-minute goal completely turned the game around and set up Arsenal to a 3-1 win over Manchester United, in a game that by the 93rd minute was ending 1-1.

Rice scored his first Arsenal goal from a corner kick, the ball getting to him unmarked at the far end of the post, chested it down, and he struck a shot that deflected on the sprawling Johnny Evans to go past Andre Onana.

That goal was undoubtedly special for Arsenal’s No. 41 and itis surely headline-worthy.

Besides his goal, the midfielder had another brilliant performance in Arsenal colors. Michael Owen, who was on commentary on PL Productions for that game, couldn’t help but describe Rice as a powerhouse, noting that it is nice to see him helping the Gunners get their goals, which at times is something they struggle with.

Owen said on PL productions, as transcribed by TBR, “All of a sudden, you feel like you’ve contributed when you score your first goal at a new club; I don’t care who you are. It’s an area of the pitch where Arsenal have been weak for a long time, but Declan Rice is a real powerhouse.”

May this be Rice’s first goal of many for Arsenal.

COYG!

Darren N

