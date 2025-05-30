Real Sociedad chief reacts to rumours that an agreement is in place for Zubimendi

In recent days, speculation has grown regarding Arsenal’s pursuit of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. Numerous reports have suggested that the Gunners have reached an agreement in principle with the Spanish club and are close to securing the player’s signature.

Zubimendi has long been a target for Arsenal, who are keen to reinforce their midfield this summer. Despite not having made any signings so far, it is believed that the Spanish international is considered a priority addition to strengthen their core. Talks have reportedly progressed, and many sources claim that the player could soon arrive in London for a medical.

Arsenal’s Transfer Strategy Takes Shape

Arsenal are not only targeting Zubimendi but are also expected to bring in a striker, with several forwards linked to the club. The Gunners are clearly planning a comprehensive summer transfer campaign to build on their progress from last season. However, Zubimendi remains a key piece in their plans, with his technical ability and positional intelligence aligning with the club’s long-term vision for the midfield.

Despite the strong reports suggesting a move is imminent, there appears to be no official confirmation. Fans are understandably eager for developments, but the latest statements from Spain urge caution.

Real Sociedad Respond to the Rumours

As cited by the Daily Mail, Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay has dismissed claims of any formal agreement with Arsenal. Speaking about the ongoing speculation, he stated:

“Zubimendi is the only player we’ve spoken to. Clubs have asked us, but no player has told us they want to leave. We’ve told Martin to go to the national team calmly, to think about it, and we’d like him to stay.”

These remarks suggest that while there may be interest and enquiries, nothing has yet been finalised between the two clubs. Zubimendi’s future remains undecided, and until a deal is formally completed and announced, Arsenal must remain cautious.

The transfer window is still in its early stages, and although Arsenal appear to be actively negotiating, the reality is that the midfielder remains a Real Sociedad player for now.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…