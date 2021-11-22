Reality is that Liverpool could have done that to any team in Europe (Opinion)

Liverpool were resounding winners when they hosted Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday evening, but we shouldn’t be overly harsh on ourselves.

After any defeat, there is always time for reflection, analysis, and self-deprecation, especially when there was so little to be happy about the performance, but we mustn’t allow this one result to undermine our recent form completely.

We went to one of the toughest stadiums to play in, and lost to one of the favourites to lift not only the Premier League, but win the Champions League also. The most painful thing about the defeat is that we came into it with confidence, and believed this was our chance to get an unlikely scalp, but truth be told, they remained favourites for a reason.

It still hurts a little, as any defeat would, knowing that we were made to look inferior to our rivals, in taking a 4-0 drubbing, whilst knowing that had it not been for a number of top saves by Aaron Ramsdale that the result would have been much worse, but this Liverpool team was in top form, backed by one of the best atmospheres in world football, and what is most important now is our reaction to the loss.

There IS still so much to be positive about. That IS just one loss since September. WE ARE still in the race for the top four/six, and we do not have to go to Anfield in the league again this season.

Patrick